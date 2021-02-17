U.N. chief calls for global vaccination plan, urges G20 to lead effort

U.N. chief calls for global vaccination plan, urges G20 to lead effortReuters | New York | Updated: 17-02-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 19:14 IST
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for a global vaccination plan, saying the Group of 20 rich nations and big emerging powers "is well placed" to lead such an effort.
"The world urgently needs a global vaccination plan to bring together all those with the required power, scientific expertise and production and financial capacities," Guterres told the U.N. Security Council. "We must ensure that everybody, everywhere, can be vaccinated as soon as possible."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.N.
- U.N. Security Council
- Antonio Guterres
- Group of 20
ALSO READ
U.N. fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
U.N. fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
U.N. Libya forum starts voting for country's interim presidency council
U.N. bid to avert oil spill off Yemen uncertain as Houthis mull 'review'
U.N. Libya forum starts voting for country's interim presidency council