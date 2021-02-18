Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes southeast of Loyalty Islands -USGS

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes southeast of Loyalty Islands -USGSReuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 04:49 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 04:49 IST
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake had a depth of 12.6 kilometers (7.8 miles), the USGS said https://on.doi.gov/3kaCLSN.
A strong earthquake struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands in the Pacific last week as well, and caused New Zealand authorities to urge residents along the country's northern coast to avoid beaches and shore areas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
