Left Menu

Delhi records maximum temperature of 27.8 deg Celsius

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 21:31 IST
Delhi records maximum temperature of 27.8 deg Celsius

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 27.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.

Parts of the national capital witnessed mist and shallow fog in the morning but the sky was clear during the day, it said.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The humidity levels oscillated between 52 and 100 per cent, a MeT official said.

The weatherman has predicted mainly clear sky and shallow to moderate fog on Friday morning in the city.

''The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 28 and 10 degrees Celsius,'' the official said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 306 which falls in the 'very poor' category.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', 401-500 'severe', and above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rail roko successful, govt will have to repeal agri laws: Farm unions

Calling its four-hour nationwide rail blockade a peaceful and successful event, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha SKM, an umbrella body of the farm unions protesting against three new agriculture laws, on Thursday said the Centre will have to repeal...

Norwegian right-wing party leader Jensen to step down

The head of Norways anti-immigration Progress Party will step down in May and will not run for parliament in September this year, she said in a surprise announcement on Thursday. Siv Jensen, 51, served as finance minister from late 2013 to ...

Power restored to many in Texas, but freezing temperatures remain

Hundreds of thousands of homes in Texas are facing a fourth day without heat on Thursday after utilities made some progress restoring power and the winter storm that crippled the electrical grid moved out of the state. The crisis that has g...

Facebook to debunk climate change myths

Facebook on Thursday local time announced it will add a new section to its platform to debunk common climate change myths as it expands its nascent battle against disinformation. According to The Hill, the social media outlet is expanding i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021