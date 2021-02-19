Development is our religion: PM Modi

Prime Minister NarendraModi on Friday said development is for everyone and it is theaim and religion of his government.

Development and good governance do not know caste,creed, race,gender, religion or language, Modi said whileinaugurating and laying foundation stones of some key projectsin power and urban sectors in poll-bound Kerala via videoconference.

He also quoted the iconic lines of the greatMalayalampoet Kumaranasan who had said, ''I am not asking yourcaste, sister, I ask for water, I am thirsty.'' ''Development is for everyone.This is the essence ofSabkaSaath, Sabka Vikas, SabkaViswhas.Development is ouraim, development is our religion,'' he said concludinghisbrief speech.

Modi also sought the support of the people of thepoll-bound state to ''realise the shared vision of togethernessand development''.

He dedicated to the nation the 320 KV Pugalur-Thrissurpower transmission project, built at a cost of Rs 5,070 crore.

The virtualfunction saw the PM inauguratingthe 50 MWKasaragod Solar Power Project, developed under the NationalSolar Energy Mission and the much-awaited 75 MLD (millionlitres per day) Water Treatment Plant at Aruvikkara near hereunder the AMRUT Mission.

Modi also laid the foundation stones of the IntegratedCommand and Control Centre and Smart Roads Project, both inThiruvanathapuram.PTI LGK BNBN BN

