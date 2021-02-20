ULBRICHTS Ballistic head protection has reached a new level

True protection saves livesSCHWANENSTADT, Austria and ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the IDEX 2021 in Abu Dhabi ULBRICHTS Protection will showcase its newly developed anti-rifle helmet systems (booth 07-D32). Protection against rifle ammunition is very important, particularly when it comes to terror attacks and shootings, as the majority of perpetrators use rifles rather than handguns. Common composite helmets, such as NIJ IIIA helmets, are only effective in stopping handgun ammunition like 9mm and .44 Mag. When hit by rifle ammunition, helmets are penetrated by the bullet.

However, what is not commonly known is that those helmets cannot even truly protect the wearer against handgun threats (such as 9mm and .44 Mag bullets). Policemen and soldiers continue to be killed or seriously injured by the dramatic backface deformation of the helmet, which can cause significant damage to the skull and brain. Consequently, these helmets do not truly protect those wearing them from rifle or handgun ammunition.

ULBRICHTS' new head protection systems are capable of stopping rifle ammunition, as well as reducing the backface deformation and residual kinetic energy to survivable limits. The newly developed ballistic protection systems come as either standalone rifle helmets or as a combination with an attachable lightweight headshield.

One of the systems is capable of stopping the commonly used and highly lethal Kalashnikov steel core ammunition (7.62x39mm MSC), while at the same time reducing the backface deformation and residual kinetic energy to survivable levels. Tests according to MIL-STD carried out at a certified US NIJ and MIL laboratory proved that the average backface deformation value of such systems hit by Kalashnikov steel core cartridges is less than 10mm, while most other helmets cannot even reach comparable values against 9mm handgun ammunition. Furthermore, the residual kinetic energy of this system is far below 25 joules when hit by Kalashnikov 7.62x39mm MSC bullets.

Of course, all helmets from ULBRICHTS Protection meet the requirements of the American NIJ IIIA standard and the European VPAM HVN 2009 Level 3 standard, with a residual kinetic energy below 25 Joules.

About ULBRICHTS ProtectionULBRICHTS Protection in Schwanenstadt (Austria)is a division of the ULBRICHTS Group. ULBRICHTS Protection manufactures titanium ballistic helmets and hybrids made of titanium aramid or titanium polyethylene. The company's international clientele includes various special and police units.

ULBRICHTS Protection is one of the pioneers in the field of ballistic head protection and regularly sets new technical standards in terms of protection, comfort and design. For more information, see http://www.ulbrichts.com/protection/medienbereich.

