'Make in India' lion statue, new attraction in Bengaluru

The 'Make in India' lion statue inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday has turned out to be the new attraction in the city, as passersby were seen catching its glimpse and clicking its pictures.

The city civic body- the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)- has installed the statue of the roaring lion at Windsor Square, which is close to the Chief Minister's official residence.

Advertisement

The statue, which weighs over 1,000 kg, is made from fibre-reinforced plastic, is 23 feet long, 4.5 feet wide, and 10 feet high.

It is placed on a platform which rotates, officials said, adding that it will take nearly eight minutes for one complete rotation.

Sculpted at Ghaziabad near Delhi the statue and the overall cost of the project that included beautified Windsor Square is Rs 1 crore, officials said.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said, Chief Minister Yediyurappa was the driving force behind the state.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)