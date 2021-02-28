Left Menu

'Make in India' lion statue, new attraction in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-02-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 14:23 IST
'Make in India' lion statue, new attraction in Bengaluru
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The 'Make in India' lion statue inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday has turned out to be the new attraction in the city, as passersby were seen catching its glimpse and clicking its pictures.

The city civic body- the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)- has installed the statue of the roaring lion at Windsor Square, which is close to the Chief Minister's official residence.

The statue, which weighs over 1,000 kg, is made from fibre-reinforced plastic, is 23 feet long, 4.5 feet wide, and 10 feet high.

It is placed on a platform which rotates, officials said, adding that it will take nearly eight minutes for one complete rotation.

Sculpted at Ghaziabad near Delhi the statue and the overall cost of the project that included beautified Windsor Square is Rs 1 crore, officials said.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said, Chief Minister Yediyurappa was the driving force behind the state.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fauci urges Americans to get any of the three COVID-19 vaccines available

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, said on Sunday he would take the newly approved Johnson Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, as he encouraged Americans to accept any of the three approved shots. All three of them are real...

Indian men's hockey team return to international competition with roaring win against Germany

Playing their first international match in over 12 months, the Indian mens hockey team led by PR Sreejesh put up a scintillating show as they outclassed hosts Germany 6-1 in the first of their four-match Europe tour on Sunday. Indias goal s...

Army recruitment paper leak: 3 arrested by Pune cops

Three people were arrested for alleged involvement in leaking an army recruitment exam paper that had to be canceled moments before it was scheduled on Sunday, Pune police said.Police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said the exam was about to be...

Puducherry Assembly Speaker quits on health grounds

Puducherry Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu quit on Sunday citing health reasons even as his brother joined the BJP just over a month ahead of the elections in the union territory.In the resignation letter to Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundara...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021