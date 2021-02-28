Left Menu

School students in India discover 18 new asteroids

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 16:00 IST
School students in India discover 18 new asteroids
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The International Astronomical Union (IAU), an organisation which assigns official names and designations to celestial bodies, has recently confirmed the discovery of 18 new asteroids by Indian students as part of a global science programme.

The International Asteroid Discovery Project was conducted by STEM and Space, an organisation working towards the learning of astronomy and space science in India, along with the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC) as part of a NASA citizen science project.

Over the last two years, 150 students from all around India participated in this two month long campaign to find asteroids, making this the largest asteroid discovery project in India, Mila Mitra, Co-founder and Academic Head of STEM and Space, told PTI.

In the project, the students from India, and across the globe analysed the high quality astronomical data provided by IASC -- an online scientific program for kids to discover Asteroids and Near Earth Objects (NEO). NEOs are rocky objects in an orbit between Mars and Jupiter, which pose a challenge to Earth as they may get perturbed out of their orbit and pose a threat of impact. According to Mitra and her team, NASA has initiated programs like IASC to track such asteroids regularly, also open to citizen scientists and students to enable the discovery and tracking of more asteroids. She explained that in the project the students use advanced software analysis, ''spending nearly two-three hours each day'' to look for asteroids and report their findings. Of the 372 preliminary asteroids flagged by the students, 18 were finally declared to be ''provisional'' or confirmed discoveries of asteroids, Mitra noted.

''IAU confirmed these findings last month,'' the STEM and Space co-founder added. Mitra believes brings such programs can bring the experiential learning of science, technology, engineering and medicine, or STEM, via the domain of space with a gamut of hands-on learning workshops.

However, she said more efforts need to be taken to extend the reach of such programs to government-run schools and those in rural parts of the country to make the citizen science projects more equitable.

Mitra noted that all the discoverers received Provisional Discovery Certificates from IASC and NASA for their scientific contribution in discovering asteroids.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fauci urges Americans to get any of the three COVID-19 vaccines available

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, said on Sunday he would take the newly approved Johnson Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, as he encouraged Americans to accept any of the three approved shots. All three of them are real...

Indian men's hockey team return to international competition with roaring win against Germany

Playing their first international match in over 12 months, the Indian mens hockey team led by PR Sreejesh put up a scintillating show as they outclassed hosts Germany 6-1 in the first of their four-match Europe tour on Sunday. Indias goal s...

Army recruitment paper leak: 3 arrested by Pune cops

Three people were arrested for alleged involvement in leaking an army recruitment exam paper that had to be canceled moments before it was scheduled on Sunday, Pune police said.Police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said the exam was about to be...

Puducherry Assembly Speaker quits on health grounds

Puducherry Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu quit on Sunday citing health reasons even as his brother joined the BJP just over a month ahead of the elections in the union territory.In the resignation letter to Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundara...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021