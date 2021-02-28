Left Menu

Science should be solution-based, people-centric: Vardhan

Fundamental and translational science is important but it has to be solution-based and people-centric, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday.Speaking on the occasion of National Science Day, Vardhan said it is the problems of the people that should be guiding the intellectual acumen while pursuing research.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 18:31 IST
Science should be solution-based, people-centric: Vardhan

Fundamental and translational science is important but it has to be solution-based and people-centric, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion of National Science Day, Vardhan said it is the problems of the people that should be guiding the intellectual acumen while pursuing research. ''We have to make sure that the science that we do…of course, the fundamental science is important, translational science is important (but) it has to be solution-based science. It has to be people centric,'' Vardhan said in a virtual address.

The National Science Day is celebrated on this day to mark the anniversary of Raman Effect, the discovery made by Indian physicist Sir C V Raman. Elaborating on the budgetary allocations for this sector in 2021-22, Vardhan said there has been a hike of 30 per cent for all the scientific ministries. Projects like Deep Ocean Mission, with an outlay of Rs 4,000 crore over the next five years, are also being launched, he said. Speaking at the event, Department of Science and Technology Secretary Ashutosh Sharma stressed on the need of inter-disciplinary research.

He said inter-disciplinary research is the foundation of science and it is also the future. ''We talk of being inter-disciplinary only because we have created water-tight disciplines. But problems are multi-dimensional,'' he said. Sharma said the future is built on data information and Industry 4.0 is all about it. Earlier industries, he noted, were built into controlling the flow of materials and energy. The important aspects of the future of science and technology are diversity, inclusion and equity, he said. The future problems need a shared perspective with regards to gender, people from different geographical locations and transcending the barriers of age, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India make impressive return to international hockey, beat Germany 6-1

Young Vivek Sagar Prasad scored a brace as the Indian mens hockey team outclassed Germany 6-1 in its Europe tour opener to make an impressive return to international circuit following coronavirus-forced break. Vivek 27th, 28th minutes, Nila...

Fauci urges Americans to get any of the three COVID-19 vaccines available

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, said on Sunday he would take the newly approved Johnson Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, as he encouraged Americans to accept any of the three approved shots. All three of them are real...

Anti-defacement drive in Assam to enforce Model Code of Conduct

An anti-defacement drive has been launched in Assam for removing banners, hoardings and graffiti to enforce provisions of the Model Code of Conduct MCC, the state election office said.The MCC came into force on February 26, when the Electio...

Indian men's hockey team return to international competition with roaring win against Germany

Playing their first international match in over 12 months, the Indian mens hockey team led by PR Sreejesh put up a scintillating show as they outclassed hosts Germany 6-1 in the first of their four-match Europe tour on Sunday. Indias goal s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021