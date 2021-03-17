Left Menu

Gene therapy's cellular benefits remain decades after treatment

During an international collaboration recently between Great Ormond Street Hospital, the UCL GOS Institute for Child Health, and Harvard Medical School, it was found that the beneficial effects of gene therapy can be seen decades after the transplanted blood stem cells have been cleared by the body.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 23:33 IST
Gene therapy's cellular benefits remain decades after treatment
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

During an international collaboration recently between Great Ormond Street Hospital, the UCL GOS Institute for Child Health, and Harvard Medical School, it was found that the beneficial effects of gene therapy can be seen decades after the transplanted blood stem cells have been cleared by the body. The research team monitored five patients who were successfully cured of SCID-X1 using gene therapy at GOSH. For 3-18 years patients' blood was regularly analysed to detect which cell types and biomarker chemicals were present in their blood. The results showed that even though the stem cells transplanted as part of gene therapy had been cleared by the patients, the all-important corrected immune cells, called T-cells, were still forming.

Gene therapy works by first removing some of the patients' blood-forming stem cells, which create all types of blood and immune cells. Next, a viral vector is used to deliver a new copy of the faulty gene into the DNA of the patients' cells in a laboratory. These corrected stem cells are then returned to patients in a so-called 'autologous transplant', where they go on to produce a continual supply of healthy immune cells capable of fighting infection. In the gene therapy for SCID-X1 the corrected stem cells have been eventually cleared by the body but the patients remained cured of their condition. This team of researchers suggested that the 'cure' was down to the fact that the body was still able to continually produce newly-engineered T cells - an important part of the body's immune system.

They used state-of-the-art gene tracking technology and numerous tests to give unprecedented details of the T cells in SCID-X1 patients decades after gene therapy. The team believes that this gene therapy has created the ideal conditions for the human thymus (the part of the body where T cells develop) to host a long-term store of the correct type of progenitor cells that can form new T cells. Further investigation of how this happens and how it can be exploited could be crucial for the development of next-generation gene therapy and cancer immunotherapy approaches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's president asks PM-designate to form government or go

Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri on Wednesday to form a new cabinet immediately or else make way for someone who can.Hariri responded by saying that he would meet with Aoun yet again to discus...

Noida police invokes CrPC 144 ahead of festivals

Police in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday invoked section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure CrPC till April 30, prohibiting unauthorised protests and warning of action against people not following COVID-19 protocols like so...

Night crufew in Sikkim from Wednesday to check COVID-19

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday announced that night curfew will be imposed in the state from tonight in the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases.In addition to the night curfew to be imposed after 10 pm, it has been decid...

U.S. has received requests for COVID vaccines from Mexico and Canada

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday the United States has received requests for COVID-19 vaccines from both Mexico and Canada and is considering them carefully.I dont have any update for you on whether they will be grant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021