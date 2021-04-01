Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 19:26 IST
East Delhi civic body fined Rs 40 lakh over Ghazipur landfill fire

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 40 lakh on the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), saying its ''carelessness'' was the major reason behind the fire at Ghazipur landfill site four days ago.

A section of the landfill site had caught fire on Sunday evening, worsening pollution levels in the area.

A DPCC team later inspected the landfill site managed by the EDMC and submitted a report. It stated that the civic body had not made any arrangements to prevent such incidents at the site, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

He said the civic agency's carelessness was the major reason behind the fire, which ''extensively contributed to air pollution'' in the area.

The DPCC noted that fires have been reported from Ghazipur landfill in the past too, which indicates “lack of measures taken and vigilance observed by the EDMC to prevent such incidents”.

“The DPCC inquiry revealed that it was carelessness that directly contributed to this fire. We have also asked the EDMC to prepare a detailed report on the necessary steps being taken to prevent such incidents,” the minister said.

The DPCC in its notice to the EDMC said it has ''not only ignored the Environment Protection Act of 1986, but also violated the directions of the National Green Tribunal on the matters of solid waste management or garbage management''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

