AAP govt planted 32 lakh saplings in Delhi against Centre's target of 15.2 lakh: Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said the city government planted around 32 lakh saplings in the national capital against a target of 15.2 lakh given by the Centre in the last financial year.

The city government has also increased the green cover to 4,654 hectares, while the Centre had set a target of 2,338 hectares, he told reporters during a press conference.

"We planted around 32 lakh saplings, while the Centre had set a target of 15.2 lakh. This is more than double the designated target," he said. Rai said the government will replace Vilayati Kikar (prosopis juliflora) trees, which did not help purify air, in 423 acres of Central Ridge with endemic plants. He added that the focus is on planting 13 medicinal plants, including Peepal, Neem, Guler, Amaltaas, and Pilkhan, which are better air purifiers and help tackle air pollution.

