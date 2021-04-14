Left Menu

Cutting emissions 50% would put U.S. Paris target on par with EU -report

The Paris agreement gave countries the flexibility to set their targets against their own baseline years, making it more complicated to compare different countries' emissions reduction goals. Rhodium converted other countries' targets to a 2005 baseline to compare them to a possible 50% cut by the United States.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-04-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 15:33 IST
Cutting emissions 50% would put U.S. Paris target on par with EU -report
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

If the United States sets a target to slash its greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, as it is under pressure to do, its goal would be among the most ambitious commitments under the Paris climate agreement - and comparable to the EU's, according to a new analysis.

The memo by the Rhodium Group, a research firm with several analysts who worked in the Obama Administration, comes before Washington is due to announce a new Paris Agreement pledge for 2030 known as a Nationally Determined Contribution, or NDC, ahead of an Earth Day summit it will host on April 22. The United States, the world's second-biggest greenhouse gas emitter after China, is under pressure from environmentalists, some corporations, and European officials https://www.reuters.com/article/us-climate-change-usa/u-s-european-firms-investors-pile-pressure-on-biden-to-hike-climate-target-idUSKBN2C00LWto announce a target of at least 50% below 2005 levels.

"When all NDCs are assessed against a 2005 baseline, a 50% U.S. NDC would put the U.S. among the top four most ambitious 2030 commitments when it comes to economy-wide emission reductions below historical levels," said the memo by Kate Larsen, a director at Rhodium and former U.S. climate negotiator. The Paris agreement gave countries the flexibility to set their targets against their own baseline years, making it more complicated to compare different countries' emissions reduction goals.

Rhodium converted other countries' targets to a 2005 baseline to compare them to a possible 50% cut by the United States. While that target would put the United States behind the UK, whose target is equivalent to a 63% cut under 2005 levels, it would put it on par with the EU and Switzerland, whose respective targets of 55% and 50% below 1990 levels translate to around 51% below 2005 levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bayern coach Hansi Flick mulls future amid Germany links

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick is mulling his future following the teams Champions League elimination.Flick, who has a contract through 2023 but has refused to say if he will fulfill it, has emerged as the leading candidate to take over th...

Clear, long-term policies needed for EV sector growth: CEEW-CEF

Central and state governments need to reduce uncertainty and roll out clear long-term policies to enable growth of the electric vehicle sector in the country, according to CEEW Centre for Energy Finance CEEW-CEF.The think tank also noted th...

Babasaheb laid strong foundation to move forward and strengthening India’s heritage: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressed the Association of Indian Universities 95th Annual Meet and National Seminar of Vice-Chancellors today through video conferencing. He also launched four books related to Babasaheb Dr BR Ambed...

Maldivian foreign minister to begin two-day India visit on Thursday

Maldivian foreign minister Abdulla Shahid will begin a two-day India visit on Thursday with a focus on further deepening of ties between the two countries.Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said it is expected to lend fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021