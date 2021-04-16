Google Earth's timelapse feature puts a spotlight on climate change
Google Earth's timelapse tool shows the change in coastlines, sprawling expansion of cityscapes and agricultural lands, as well as simultaneous recession of glaciers, forests and rivers. One video shows rapid transition of forests near Bolivia into villages and farms, a major cause for deforestation in the Amazon rainforest; while another shows the recession of the Columbia Glacier in Alaska by 20 kilometers due to global warming.Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 23:38 IST
Google Earth on Thursday added a timelapse feature to the popular platform, providing a glimpse into how climate change, urbanization and deforestation have altered the planet over the last four decades. Created with 24 million satellite images, along with 800 curated videos and interactive guides, the feature allows users to see a timelapse of any place on the planet, using inputs from the NASA, U.S. Geological Survey's Landsat program and the European Union's Copernicus program.
Climate change is causing more frequent and severe flooding, droughts, storms and heatwaves as average global temperatures rise to new records. Google Earth's timelapse tool shows the change in coastlines, sprawling expansion of cityscapes and agricultural lands, as well as simultaneous recession of glaciers, forests and rivers.
One video shows rapid transition of forests near Bolivia into villages and farms, a major cause for deforestation in the Amazon rainforest; while another shows the recession of the Columbia Glacier in Alaska by 20 kilometers due to global warming. Scientists have warned that a rise in global emissions of greenhouse gases may lead to extreme weather conditions and higher risks from natural disasters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sarah Michelle Gellar to lead Amazon comedy series 'Hot Pink'
India to provide USD 50 million to rebuild 71 schools damaged by 2015 earthquake in Nepal
UP: 2 illegal arms factories unearthed in Mathura ahead of panchayat polls
Brazil seeks $1 bln in foreign aid to curb Amazon deforestation by 30-40% -environmental minister
Police unearth illicit liquor factory, godown ahead of Panchayat polls