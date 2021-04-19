Blinken to call on U.S. diplomats to challenge countries lagging on climate

Left Menu

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will on Monday call on American diplomats around the world to challenge nations whose actions set back efforts to address climate change, according to prepared remarks.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will on Monday call on American diplomats around the world to challenge nations whose actions set back efforts to address climate change, according to prepared remarks. Blinken was set to deliver his first address on climate change in Annapolis, Maryland, on Monday ahead of a U.S.-hosted virtual summit this week, where world leaders will discuss action on the climate.

"Our diplomats will challenge the practices of countries whose action – or inaction – is setting us back," Blinken will say, according to prepared remarks. "When countries continue to rely on coal for a significant amount of their energy, or invest in new coal factories, or allow for massive deforestation, they will hear from the United States and our partners about how harmful these actions are."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

