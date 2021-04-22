Left Menu

U.N. expert Achim Steiner urges private sector address climate change

"If we don't progress with different paradigms we will tear each other apart," he said. Since 2017, Steiner has led the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP), which works in around 170 countries to eradicate poverty, reduce inequality and encourage sustainable practices.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 21:07 IST
U.N. expert Achim Steiner urges private sector address climate change
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Expecting governments to solve climate change is "an anachronism" and the private sector must be incentivized to be a part of the solution, Achim Steiner, administrator of the U.N. Development Programme, said on Thursday. "We have choices as no generation before us has had. We have more technology, we have more science, we have more wealth in the world that we can deploy," Steiner, an environmental expert, said during a virtual Reuters Newsmaker event https://reutersnewsmakerachimsteiner.splashthat.com/undp to mark Earth Day.

"This is the irony: Here we are, the wealthiest, most informed generation in human history," he said, "and we are sitting on a branch and we are cutting, and cutting, and cutting, because we think the next branch of timber is going to make us richer." He said developing countries have no "right to pollute" as they grow economically, but that developed countries, which are responsible for more of the problem, "have a responsibility to lead" and create equitable solutions.

"Climate change is a global phenomenon, but the way it plays out and the choices countries have to make are very different," he said during the interview with Reuters Editor-at-Large Axel Threlfall and Reuters Climate Change Editor Katy Daigle. Steiner described fossil fuel subsidies as a "perverse incentive" and called for investments in economic transformation to sustainable economies "where we don't treat the planet like a mining operation."

These investments should be seen as drivers of economic progress and success, he said, and key to reaching climate targets. "We need to get out of this mindset that this is taking someone's money and giving it to someone else," Steiner said. "This is co-investment."

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been a "short-term disaster," Steiner called it an opportunity to refocus on what is essential. The pandemic exposed outdated aspects of the economy, he said, such as patent protections that have led to vaccine disparities between different countries, and called for a rethinking of these tools. "If we don't progress with different paradigms we will tear each other apart," he said.

Since 2017, Steiner has led the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP), which works in around 170 countries to eradicate poverty, reduce inequality and encourage sustainable practices. He was confirmed to a second four-year term on Wednesday. During the pandemic, the organization sounded the alarm that rising unemployment, school closures and health risks are taking the largest toll on the poorest and most vulnerable populations. It also urged developing nations to explore universal basic income to reduce the pandemic's worst effects.

In December, the organization urged stronger action https://www.reuters.com/article/global-development-climatechange-idUSKBN28P0DU on the environment in its annual development report http://hdr.undp.org/en/2020-report and added new climate change-related measures to its index. During Thursday's event, he called the report "an unapologetic signal to the world that the way we measure development in the future has to evolve."

Also Read: UNDP and GISD Alliance launch 'SDG Investor Platform'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • UNDP

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai reports 75 COVID-19 deaths in a day, highest since July

Mumbai recorded 75 deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday, the highest one-day fatality count since July last year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said.The city reported 7,410 new cases during the day, it added.With this, Mumbais...

RCB bowlers restrict Royals to 177/9 on flat deck

Rahul Tewatias impressive death overs hitting ensured a fighting 177 for 9 for Rajasthan Royals after yet another familiar top order no-show against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match on Thursday.On a good batting surface, Royals m...

Japan vows deeper emission cuts as Biden holds climate summit

Japan on Thursday nearly doubled its target for cutting carbon emissions, responding to pressure from the United States and some of its own companies as world leaders met for a climate summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden. Prime Minist...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2130 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai.Story on the suspension of track and field athletes tour of Turkey.STORIES O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021