Left Menu

Rescuers find debris thought to be from sunken Indonesian submarine

A missing Indonesian submarine carrying 53 people is believed to have sunk in the Bali Sea after search teams found debris floating around the vessel's last location, a navy official said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 00:38 IST
Rescuers find debris thought to be from sunken Indonesian submarine

A missing Indonesian submarine carrying 53 people is believed to have sunk in the Bali Sea after search teams found debris floating around the vessel's last location, a navy official said. "With the evidence we found believed to be from the submarine, we have now moved from the 'sub missing' phase to ‘sub sunk'", Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono told reporters, according to Indonesian media Tempo.

The exact location of the 44-year-old submarine was unknown but its presence had been detected, he said. Footage of the press conference showed officials holding debris that had been found including fragments of prayer mats and a bottle of grease used to lubricate the submarine's periscope.

Several Indonesian officials, including Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, posted condolences to the families on social media. The KRI Nanggala-402 lost contact on Wednesday as it prepared to conduct a torpedo drill. "We are still carrying out the search ... the depth of the sea we have detected is at 850 metres (2,790 feet), which is very tricky and presents many difficulties," Margono told reporters, adding that he expected the dive taken by the vessel had led to cracks.

Rescuers have sent more than a dozen search helicopters and ships to the area where contact was lost, with the United States, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and India providing assistance. Experts say it is likely the submarine was crushed by water pressure.

"Now it'll be up to the investigators to establish the chronology of events and determine the cause. At the same time, plans would have been made to assess the feasibility of retrieving the sub at such extreme depth," said Collin Koh, Research Fellow at the Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies. "It's technically possible to do it, though I believe Indonesia will have to engage foreign assistance in this."

Indonesia's navy has said it is investigating whether the submarine lost power during a dive and could not carry out emergency procedures as it descended to a depth of 600-700 metres (1,968-2,296 feet), well beyond its survivable limits. One of the people on board was the commander of the Indonesian submarine fleet, Harry Setiawan.

Indonesia operates five submarines — two German-built Type 209s including Nanggala and three newer South Korean vessels. It has been seeking to modernise its defence capabilities but some of its equipment is old and there have been fatal accidents in recent years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

SC judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar dies at private hospital in Gurgaon: Sources.

SC judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar dies at a private hospital in Gurgaon Sources....

Arunachal govt shuts down schools from Apr 26 amid soaring COVID cases

In view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to close all the schools, including hostels, from April 26, an official said on Saturday.The internal examinations held so far in the g...

UN chief stresses ‘clear and urgent need’ for concrete multilateral solutions

In his message for the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres pointed out that this needs to go far beyond the pandemic and must be based on common action across borders, for the good...

World Book and Copyright Day celebrates ‘fundamental importance’ of literature

For this years edition of World Book and Copyright Day, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay encouraged everyone to pick up a book, start turning its pages, and draw from it a breath of fresh air, which will help sustain you now and in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021