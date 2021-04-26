Maha: Naxals torch vehicles deployed in Gadchiroli road work

Three tractors and one tanker engaged in road construction work in Gadchiroli were set ablaze by Naxals, police said on Monday.

The incident happened late Sunday night in Medpalli village in Aheri taluka, some 170 kilometers from here, an official added.

The Maoist ultras left behind a poster at the site informing about a 'Bharat bandh' on Monday.

The matter is being probed, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)