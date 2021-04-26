Left Menu

Genetic study offers good news for endangered Sumatran rhinoceros

A genome study involving the last remaining populations of the Sumatran rhinoceros - a solitary rainforest dweller - is providing what scientists called good news about the prospects of saving this critically endangered species from extinction. The researchers said on Monday that their study found that the two existing wild populations of this rhino on the islands of Borneo and Sumatra boast unexpectedly good genetic health and surprisingly low levels of inbreeding.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 21:57 IST
Genetic study offers good news for endangered Sumatran rhinoceros
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A genome study involving the last remaining populations of the Sumatran rhinoceros - a solitary rainforest dweller - is providing what scientists called good news about the prospects of saving this critically endangered species from extinction.

The researchers said on Monday that their study found that the two existing wild populations of this rhino on the islands of Borneo and Sumatra boast unexpectedly good genetic health and surprisingly low levels of inbreeding. Experts estimate that only about 80 of the rhinos remain after a separate population on the Malaysian Peninsula went extinct in recent years. The Sumatran rhinoceros - the closest living relative to the woolly rhinoceros that was among the notable species of the last Ice Age - is known for its two small horns and a thin coat of reddish-brown hair.

"With such small population sizes, we were expecting much higher inbreeding in extant populations of Sumatran rhinoceros. So these findings were good news to us," said Nicolas Dussex, a postdoctoral researcher at the Centre for Palaeogenetics in Sweden who helped lead the study published in the journal Nature Communications. "Moreover, while the fate of the Malaysian population serves as a stark warning to what might happen to the two remaining populations on Sumatra and Borneo, our findings suggest that it may not be too late to find ways to preserve the genetic diversity of the species," Dussex said.

The researchers sequenced the genomes of seven rhinos from Borneo, eight from Sumatra and six from the Malay Peninsula population that has been considered extinct since 2015. The Sumatran rhinoceros is the smallest of the world's five rhinoceros species, at around 1,540 to 1,760 pounds (700 to 800 kg). The elusive rainforest inhabitant, the most vocal rhino species, remains solitary except for mating and rearing offspring. It once had a wide range in Southeast Asia, from the foothills of the Himalayas down to Borneo and Sumatra.

Poaching and habitation destruction by humans have devastated its population, with its numbers falling by about 70% over the past two decades. "When it comes to long-term survival of a species, genetic diversity is one of the key factors, as this enables adaptation to future environmental changes and diseases," said Centre for Palaeogenetics doctoral student and study lead author Johanna von Seth. "So, the fact that a lot of diversity remains is very promising if we can manage to maintain it, of course assuming we can also reduce the impact of non-genetic factors."

The researchers said steps such as translocating rhinos for mating - a costly and logistically challenging proposition - or using artificial insemination could enable a beneficial exchange of genes between the Borneo and Sumatra populations. This species has shown low reproductive success in captivity and faces a high risk of inbreeding - mating with close relatives - in the wild because of its small numbers. Inbreeding creates a heightened risk of genetic flaws and reduced genetic diversity. Scientists had feared that reports of tumors and low fecundity among these rhinos were evidence of a dangerously inbred population.

"It's important to remember that the Sumatran rhino is still on the verge of extinction due to non-genetic factors," said Centre for Palaeogenetics evolutionary genetics professor and study co-author Love Dalén. "So the hope, though little, that these results offer is that if we manage to solve the problems caused by habitat destruction and poaching, there is at least a chance that the survivors will not be doomed by their poor genetic status," Dalén added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka issues guidelines for lockdown, starting from Tuesday to May 12 morning

Metro Rail, taxi and bus services will not be operated, while schools and colleges, hotels, cinemas, shopping malls, stadia and swimming pools will remain closed in Karnataka during the 14-day lockdown starting from Tuesday morning to May 1...

India's COVID-19 situation 'beyond heartbreaking', says WHO chief

Highlighting that several countries are still experiencing intense COVID-19 transmission, World Health Organisation WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that situation in India is beyond heartbreaking. It is pleasing to see ...

Lawyers walk out of Turkish court at pro-Kurdish party members' trial

Defence lawyers walked out of court on Monday alleging unfair treatment at the start of a trial of members of Turkeys main pro-Kurdish party over 2014 protests that began during an assault by Islamic State on the Syrian Kurdish town of Koba...

COVID-19: No shortage of medical oxygen in Goa, says CM Sawant

Amid a shortage of medical oxygen in several states due to surging COVID-19 cases, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday stated that there was no shortage of oxygen in the state. Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, We have as muc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021