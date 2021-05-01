Left Menu

Govt giving utmost priority to infra development: Gadkari

The government is giving utmost priority to the development of infrastructure and has set a target of road construction of worth Rs 15 lakh crore in next two years, the Road Transport and Highways Minister said.He said the government is permitting 100 per cent FDI in road sector.The minister said that in India, project like National Infrastructure Pipeline NIP for 2019-2025 is the first-of-its-kind and the government is committed to provide world-class infrastructure to its citizens and improving quality of their lives.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 14:23 IST
Govt giving utmost priority to infra development: Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said the government is giving utmost priority to the development of infrastructure and has set a target of road construction worth Rs 15 lakh crore in the next two years.

Gadkari said he is confident that the Ministry for Road Transport and Highways will achieve target of 40 kilometres per day of highways construction in the current fiscal. ''The government is giving utmost priority to the development of infrastructure and has set a target of road construction of worth Rs 15 lakh crore in next two years,'' the Road Transport and Highways Minister said.

He said the government is permitting 100 per cent FDI in road sector.

The minister said that in India, project like National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) for 2019-2025 is the first-of-its-kind and the government is committed to provide world-class infrastructure to its citizens and improving quality of their lives. He said that under the NIP, there are over 7,300 projects to be implemented at a total outlay of Rs 111 lakh crore by year 2025.

Gadkari said NIP aims at improving project preparation, and attract investment into infrastructure like highways, railways, ports, airports, mobility, energy and agriculture and rural industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India to begin campaign against New Zealand in FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22

Indian mens hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh expressed his teams excitement over taking on New Zealand followed by Australia in away games when they begin their campaign in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22, Indias second outing in the pr...

Karnataka Minister rules out stringent lockdown for now

Bengaluru, May 1 PTI Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday said there is no proposal before the State government to impose a stringent lockdown though he admitted that at least three to four weeks of strict measures were requi...

Female dentists provide quality dental care in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir is empowering women and one example is that female dentists in the private health sector are providing quality care to patients in the region. Speaking to ANI, Dr Roomesa, a dentist said that it is a very positive sign tha...

Value for money and quality oriented cosmetics will now be available in India also, says Founder of Onest Ltd. Pawan Gupta

Mumbai Maharashtra India, May 1 ANINewsVoir The market size of Indian personal care industry is growing day by day. Not only women but even men are equally taking interest in selecting and using products which suits them best. Onest Limited...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021