Rwanda denies extending deadline for ban on production of single-use plastics

The deadline to cease manufacturing, selling, and using single-use plastic items will not be extended any further, the Rwanda government insisted despite appeals from the manufacturers, according to The New Times.

The request from the manufacturers comes ahead of the deadline that was announced to do away with the production of single-use plastics, which were banned in September 2019 in order to curb plastic waste. The production of these items is expected to be stopped by the manufacturers by September 23 this year.

However, single-use plastic product manufacturers are requesting more time to help them adapt to eco-friendly ventures and transform their businesses.

Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) inspected the City of Kigali recently and ordered that they should finish their stocks of the banned single-use plastic products within three months.

The producers of the plastic products, however, requested REMA to consider the extension of the deadlines. The COVID-19-induced onslaught has made it challenging for them to change the operations of their business, they mentioned.

Managing Director of NBG Ltd, which manufactures drinking straws, Anitha Urayeneza, said that if the grace period is extended then it would lead to diversifying their businesses into ecologically sound operations.

He said that they have a lot of challenges. "Covid-19 has severely affected our operations," he added.

The manufacturers are thinking of arranging a meeting with REMA, in which they plan to request the government to extend the grace period by three years. They believe that this will help in phasing out the production of single-plastics successfully.

This will give them time, which they can use to collect the used plastics for recycling along with helping them mobilize resources to acquire the technology that they will implement in eco-friendly businesses.

NBG Ltd started the factory four years ago with an investment of around Rwf250 million and seeks at least Rwf600 million that they will invest in new technology to produce eco-friendly straws.

Echoing the government's stance on the ban, Deputy Director-General of REMA, Faustin Munyazikwiye mentioned that the grace period of two years, which was given to the businesses must be respected adding that some of them are exporters.

"The grace period was also meant to help them execute export market contracts they had signed," he said. He further added that there was a total ban on the imports of such products.

REMA clarified that any company caught guilty of manufacturing plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items shall be asked to stop their activity immediately, lose possession of their items and be liable to a fine of Rwf10 million.

Furthermore, in case any company behaves as an importer of plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items, they will have to surrender their items and will be imposed a fine that amounts to ten times the value of the items.

An administrative fine of Rwf700,000 will be imposed on a wholesaler along with the dispossession of the items.

A fine of Rwf300,000 will be levied on a retailer along with the dispossession of the items while the fine will be doubled on recidivism.

Retailers of the shops that were inspected by REMA requested clarification and publication of a list comprising the banned plastic items along with the products that need special authorization and the procedures. They also requested to ramp up the investments to help them increase the production alternatives on the local market.