Left Menu

Kalyan civic body closes garbage dumping ground

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-05-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 20:45 IST
Kalyan civic body closes garbage dumping ground
  • Country:
  • India

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has said it has permanently closed down a waste dumping ground, bringing relief to the nearby residents a year after launching its 'zero garbage programme'.

The dumping ground at Aadharwadi, which faced perennial problems and caused pollution affecting the health of local residents, has been closed down permanently, the KDMC said in an official release on Tuesday. The landfill was closed on completion of one year of the 'zero garbage programme', which was launched in KDMC areas, located on Mumbai's outskirts, on May 25, 2020, the release said.

Due to the programme, garbage stopped coming at the dumping ground, it said.

The KDMC said the programme, initiated by deputy municipal commissioner Ramdas Kokre, faced road blocks in initial stages, but it was eventually successful. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
4
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021