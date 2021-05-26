Kalyan civic body closes garbage dumping ground

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has said it has permanently closed down a waste dumping ground, bringing relief to the nearby residents a year after launching its 'zero garbage programme'.

The dumping ground at Aadharwadi, which faced perennial problems and caused pollution affecting the health of local residents, has been closed down permanently, the KDMC said in an official release on Tuesday. The landfill was closed on completion of one year of the 'zero garbage programme', which was launched in KDMC areas, located on Mumbai's outskirts, on May 25, 2020, the release said.

Due to the programme, garbage stopped coming at the dumping ground, it said.

The KDMC said the programme, initiated by deputy municipal commissioner Ramdas Kokre, faced road blocks in initial stages, but it was eventually successful. PTI COR RSY RSY

