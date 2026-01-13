Mumbai Indians Triumph in WPL Clash Against Gujarat Titans

Mumbai Indians, led by the exceptional Harmanpreet Kaur, secured a decisive victory in their Women's Premier League match against Gujarat Titans, with a remarkable seven-wicket win. Kaur's unbeaten 71, achieved in just 43 balls, was pivotal to the winning chase.

Even as Gujarat Giants set a formidable target of 192 for five, thanks to a late surge by Georgia Wareham and Bharti Fulmali, Mumbai Indians displayed their striking prowess. Wareham scored a commendable 43 off 33 deliveries, and Fulmali powered in with a quick 36 off 15 balls.

Mumbai's chase was successful at 193 for three in 19.2 overs, with notable contributions from players like Nicola Carey, who was unbeaten at 38 from 23 balls, and Amanjot Kaur's swift 40 in 26 balls. Early setbacks were skillfully overcome by the team's strong middle-order performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)