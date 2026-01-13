Left Menu

Massive Security Deployment for Mumbai Elections

Over 25,000 police personnel, including senior officers, are being deployed in Mumbai to ensure security during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections and vote counting. Additional police and quick response units will also be active across the city to facilitate peaceful polling and counting processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:32 IST
Massive Security Deployment for Mumbai Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Over 25,000 police personnel, including senior officers, are set to be deployed across Mumbai this week to oversee the smooth conduct of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and the subsequent vote counting, an official has confirmed.

The deployment list includes 10 Additional Commissioners of Police, 33 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), and 84 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) stationed strategically across the city on both polling and counting days.

With voting scheduled for Thursday for the 227-member BMC and counting slated for the following day, security measures are comprehensive. Reinforcements, including Home Guards, the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Delta Force, Riot Control Unit, and Quick Response Teams (QRTs), will bolster the efforts to maintain order and safety during the elections.

TRENDING

1
Greenland official says people are ''very worried'' about Trump's calls to take over the island, calling it “unfathomable”, reports AP.

Greenland official says people are ''very worried'' about Trump's calls to t...

 Global
2
Abhishek Banerjee's Political Offensive Unsettles BJP in Cooch Behar

Abhishek Banerjee's Political Offensive Unsettles BJP in Cooch Behar

 India
3
Injustice in Jammu and Kashmir: Scrutinizing the Dark Side of Governance

Injustice in Jammu and Kashmir: Scrutinizing the Dark Side of Governance

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir Reinvents Healthcare: A New Era of Medical Excellence

Jammu and Kashmir Reinvents Healthcare: A New Era of Medical Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026