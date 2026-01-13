Massive Security Deployment for Mumbai Elections

Over 25,000 police personnel, including senior officers, are set to be deployed across Mumbai this week to oversee the smooth conduct of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and the subsequent vote counting, an official has confirmed.

The deployment list includes 10 Additional Commissioners of Police, 33 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), and 84 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) stationed strategically across the city on both polling and counting days.

With voting scheduled for Thursday for the 227-member BMC and counting slated for the following day, security measures are comprehensive. Reinforcements, including Home Guards, the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Delta Force, Riot Control Unit, and Quick Response Teams (QRTs), will bolster the efforts to maintain order and safety during the elections.