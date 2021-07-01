Left Menu

IMD forecasts normal monsoon rainfall in July

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 16:55 IST
IMD forecasts normal monsoon rainfall in July
  • Country:
  • India

Southwest Monsoon over the country is likely to be normal in July, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

In the forecast for July, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said rainfall is not expected to be good in the first week, but it is likely to pick up in the second half of the second week of July.

''Monthly rainfall for July 2021 over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal (94 to 106 per cent of Long Period Average),” the IMD said.

The IMD will issue the forecast for the rainfall during the second half of the season towards the end of July or beginning of August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021