Parts of Rajasthan experience heat wave conditions

Heat wave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan on Thursday with Sriganganagar recording the highest temperature, a MeT Department official said. No rainfall was recorded in 23 of the 33 districts in the state on Thursday.
While Sriganganagar sizzled at 44.5 degree Celsius, Churu recorded 44 degrees Celsius, Pilani 43.4 degrees Celsius and it was 43 degrees Celsius in Alwar. All other major cities recorded maximum temperatures between 32 and 43 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature across the state was recorded between 26 and 32 degrees Celsius, the official said.
The MeT Department has forecast the weather to remain dry for the next four-five days.
