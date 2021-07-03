Left Menu

Torrential rains in Japan unleash landslides, 20 missing -NHK

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 11:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Emergency response crews from Japan's defense force were dispatched to the central city of Atami after landslides triggered by heavy rains left at least 20 people missing, public broadcaster NHK said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has called together an emergency task force to respond to the crisis, NHK reported, as it aired Twitter footage showing floods destroying houses and washing away debris. The rainfall deluging the city since Friday has already exceeded the average July levels for both Shizuoka, where Atami is located, and neighbouring Kanagawa prefecture, according to NHK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

