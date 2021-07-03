Torrential rains in Japan unleash landslides, 20 missing -NHK
Emergency response crews from Japan's defense force were dispatched to the central city of Atami after landslides triggered by heavy rains left at least 20 people missing, public broadcaster NHK said on Saturday.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has called together an emergency task force to respond to the crisis, NHK reported, as it aired Twitter footage showing floods destroying houses and washing away debris. The rainfall deluging the city since Friday has already exceeded the average July levels for both Shizuoka, where Atami is located, and neighbouring Kanagawa prefecture, according to NHK.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UP assault case: Ghaziabad Police sends notice to Twitter India MD, asks him to join probe
Olympics-Japan health experts warn of Olympics COVID-19 threat, say no spectators the least risky
Japan expert panel proposes measures for safe Olympics
Japan Inc joins COVID-19 vaccination push as Olympics loom
India police summon Twitter chief over viral video