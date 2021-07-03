Left Menu

Cochin airport launches 'Operation Paravaah' for flood control

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 03-07-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 12:30 IST
Cochin airport launches 'Operation Paravaah' for flood control
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
The Cochin International Airport Ltd on Saturday launched 'Operation Paravaah', a multifaceted infrastructure development programme aimed at integrating the flood mitigation projects of CIAL and local self-government bodies.

Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) Managing Director S Suhas made the announcement at a review meeting held here today.

Operation Pravaah aims to integrate projects already initiated by CIAL with that of the District Administration and various Local Self Government bodies to prevent flooding of airport facilities and nearby panchayats, on one platform, a release issued by CIAL said.

The Kochi airport is one of the busiest in the country and handles around 10 million passengers a year.

However, the last two flood seasons in Kerala had affected the prospects of both the airport and the passenger community.

CIAL has undertaken works at an outlay of around Rs 130 crore for flood mitigation in and around the airport.

''The renovation work of the diversion canal, constructed for altering the course of the floodwater outside the southern side of the peripheral wall of the operational area had been divided into five reaches,'' the release said.

As part of the flood mitigation project, a pumping system will be operating by integrating north and south drains of the operational area of the airport.

With the Covid-19 outbreak dampening the progress of the projects, the special review meeting was convened following instruction from the Chief Minister.

Suhas, who is also the District Collector, visited the construction site and reviewed the progress of work underway.

Phase 1 of Operation Paravaah will be completed in the last week of July.

Phase 2 incorporates major construction activities including the construction of a regulator-cum-bridge (RCB) on the mouth of the Chengal Canal for Rs 20.40 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

