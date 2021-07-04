Left Menu

Maha: 5 injured in fire after explosion at chemical plant in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 04-07-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 09:20 IST
Maha: 5 injured in fire after explosion at chemical plant in Palghar
Five workers were injured in a fire following an explosion at the plant of a chemical company in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Sunday.

The blast took place around 11.30 pm on Saturday at the chemical plant located in Boisar industrial area here, a fire official said.

After being alerted, local firemen rushed to the spot and carried out rescue and relief operations.

''Five workers received burn injuries due to the fire after the explosion. They have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment,'' an official from Boisar police station said.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known, he said, adding that a probe is on into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

