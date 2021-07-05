Researchers develop online life calculator for frail older adults

Researchers have developed an online calculator that identifies when frail older adults might be nearing the end of their lives and provides information to help determine their care needs.

The calculator named "Risk Evaluation for Support: Predictions for Elder-Life in the Community Tool" (RESPECT) was developed by the Project Big Life Team, led by researchers at the Ottawa Hospital, the Bruyère Research Institute, the University of Ottawa and ICES for frail older adults living in the community who are uncertain about their survival and the family members and caregivers who support them.

"The RESPECT calculator allows families and their loved ones to plan. For example, it can help an adult child plan when to take a leave of absence from work to be with a parent or decide when to take the last family vacation together," said Dr Amy Hsu, investigator at the Bruyère Research Institute, affiliate investigator at The Ottawa Hospital, and faculty in the Department of Family Medicine at the University of Ottawa.

Based on data from more than 491 000 community-dwelling older adults who used home care in the 6-year period between 2007 and 2013, the calculator has been piloted in community settings in Ontario. RESPECT can also be used by physicians and home care staff, in addition to palliative care professionals.

As mentioned in the calculator's FAQ page, the Project Big Life Team, via funding from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, will collaborate with various healthcare providers and organizations to improve the integration of this information into existing electronic medical records (EMRs).