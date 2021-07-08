Odd News Roundup: 'Bubble man' roams San Francisco streets, bringing joy; World record as tightrope walkers cross Swedish Arctic valley 600m up
'Bubble man' roams San Francisco streets, bringing joy
The massive bubble Kurth Reis conjured last month, rising like a genie from a bucket of soap, startled a small girl visiting San Francisco's Embarcadero, almost enveloping her as she scampered away. The bubble popped. She then jumped and clapped, and turned to Reis, eager for another show. This city's hard-working bubble man had succeeded once again in bringing a little joy.
World record as tightrope walkers cross Swedish Arctic valley 600m up
Four German tightrope walkers have set a new world-highlining distance record by crossing a 2.1 km-long valley in Swedish lapland on a line suspended at a height of 600 meters. Reuters' video footage showed a barefoot man sway and teeter as he delicately tiptoed across the line between two mountain peaks in a snow-capped valley.
