Plan to set up over 100 chain of coffee shops under Suprabha brand in 2yrs: Lavazza India MD

Italian coffee brand Lavazza on Thursday said its 100 per cent subsidiary Fresh and Honest was eyeing to set up over 100 chain of coffee shops under 'Suprabha' brand across the country in the next two years.

The first such coffee shop was inaugurated recently in Chennai by Tamil Nadu milk and dairy development minister S M Nasar along with senior company officials.

Advertisement

The shops to be set up in various formats would be inspired by the South Indian traditional art form - Kolam (rangoli) allowing family members to bond over a cup of coffee in a traditional setting, a company statement said here.

With the coffee to be sourced from the company's Sri City manufacturing unit, the brand would offer a specially curated menu with delicacies to the customer.

''Suprabha is a perfect blend of tradition and science where the essence of the perfectly brewed docotion when combined with milk releases an aroma that makes it all an unforgettable experience'', company MD Jai Ganesh Ramnath said.

''As a pioneer in the coffee industry for around 25 years and backed by the best resources in the bean-to-cup journey, we will be providing extensive brand, training and operational support to our partners.Our aim is to have a network of over 100 stores across the country in the next two years with a predominant focus in South India'', he said.

Fresh and Honest 'Suprabha' would follow a franchise business model, targeting to become one of the fastest growing coffee chains in the country, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)