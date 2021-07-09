Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: World record as tightrope walkers cross Swedish Arctic valley 600m up; 'Bubble man' roams San Francisco streets, bringing joy

This city's hard-working bubble man had succeeded once again in bringing a little joy. World record as tightrope walkers cross Swedish Arctic valley 600m up Four German tightrope walkers have set a new world highlining distance record by crossing a 2.1 km-long valley in Swedish lapland on a line suspended at a height of 600 metres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 02:28 IST
Odd News Roundup: World record as tightrope walkers cross Swedish Arctic valley 600m up; 'Bubble man' roams San Francisco streets, bringing joy
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

'Bubble man' roams San Francisco streets, bringing joy

The massive bubble Kurth Reis conjured last month, rising like a genie from a bucket of soap, startled a small girl visiting San Francisco's Embarcadero, almost enveloping her as she scampered away. The bubble popped. She then jumped and clapped, and turned to Reis, eager for another show. This city's hard-working bubble man had succeeded once again in bringing a little joy.

World record as tightrope walkers cross Swedish Arctic valley 600m up

Four German tightrope walkers have set a new world highlining distance record by crossing a 2.1 km-long valley in Swedish lapland on a line suspended at a height of 600 metres. Reuters' video footage showed a barefoot man sway and teeter as he delicately tiptoed across the line between two mountain peaks in a snow-capped valley.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
2
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
3
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
4
Arogya World Wins Google AI for Social Good Support

Arogya World Wins Google AI for Social Good Support

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021