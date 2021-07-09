Odd News Roundup: World record as tightrope walkers cross Swedish Arctic valley 600m up; 'Bubble man' roams San Francisco streets, bringing joy
This city's hard-working bubble man had succeeded once again in bringing a little joy. World record as tightrope walkers cross Swedish Arctic valley 600m up Four German tightrope walkers have set a new world highlining distance record by crossing a 2.1 km-long valley in Swedish lapland on a line suspended at a height of 600 metres.
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
'Bubble man' roams San Francisco streets, bringing joy
The massive bubble Kurth Reis conjured last month, rising like a genie from a bucket of soap, startled a small girl visiting San Francisco's Embarcadero, almost enveloping her as she scampered away. The bubble popped. She then jumped and clapped, and turned to Reis, eager for another show. This city's hard-working bubble man had succeeded once again in bringing a little joy.
World record as tightrope walkers cross Swedish Arctic valley 600m up
Four German tightrope walkers have set a new world highlining distance record by crossing a 2.1 km-long valley in Swedish lapland on a line suspended at a height of 600 metres. Reuters' video footage showed a barefoot man sway and teeter as he delicately tiptoed across the line between two mountain peaks in a snow-capped valley.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Swedish
- Reis
- San Francisco's
- valley
- San Francisco
ALSO READ
Swedish PM Lofven still voters' favourite leader despite crisis
Swedish Liberals say won't join talks on new Lofven government
Swedish Liberals say won't join talks on new Lofven government - TT News Agency
Swedish snap election looms as Liberals urge PM to step aside
Swedish snap election looms as Liberals urge PM to step aside