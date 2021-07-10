Left Menu

MP minister on inflation: no problems in life, no joy

Putting a philosophical spin on inflation, Madhya Pradesh minister Om Prakash Sakhlecha said here on Saturday that without problems, happiness in life can not be savored. In life, problems give us the idea of happiness.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-07-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 19:30 IST
MP minister on inflation: no problems in life, no joy
  • Country:
  • India

Putting a philosophical spin on inflation, Madhya Pradesh minister Om Prakash Sakhlecha said here on Saturday that without problems, happiness in life can not be savored. ''In life, problems give us the idea of happiness. If there is no problem, there is no sense of happiness,'' said Sankhlecha, the minister for MSME, Science and Technology.

He was replying to a question by reporters about people facing the pain of rising prices of fuel and other essential commodities after going through the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked if price rise was a failure of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Sakhlecha said, ''This could be the thinking of people like you who are spreading rumors.'' The Congress took 40 years to administer polio vaccine but Modi had COVID-19 vaccine manufactured and administered across the country within a year, he said.

Sakhlecha, who is minister in-charge of Chhatarpur district, was here to participate in a few programs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021