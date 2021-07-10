Spanish bubble concert raises a smile after COVID-19 curbs

After over a year of COVID-19 restrictions, large protective plastic bubbles provided the perfect refuge to have a dance and forget the pandemic at an event in the Spanish city of Esplugues de Llobregat, near Barcelona.

Some 40 people wore headphones and climbed inside the 20 bubbles to enjoy the concert in which Spanish artist Miki Nunez performed, turning a shopping centre where the concert was staged into a scene from a futuristic science fiction film set.

Indoor nightlife venues were shut again on Friday by Catalonia's regional government in a bid to stop the increase of COVID-19 cases.

