Left Menu

Rains bring relief from heat as monsoon hits Delhi

The national capital received rains Tuesday morning bringing relief to people from the ongoing spell of scorching heat as the Southwest Monsoon arrived in the city after much delay. It was initially expected to hit here late June, an IMD official said.The city has received 24.8 mm rainfall on Tuesday so far, he said.In 2002, the monsoon had reached Delhi on July 19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 10:00 IST
Rains bring relief from heat as monsoon hits Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital received rains Tuesday morning bringing relief to people from the ongoing spell of scorching heat as the Southwest Monsoon arrived in the city after much delay. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature dropped to 25.2 degrees Celsius after the rains. It was 27 degrees Celsius Monday.

The maximum temperature Tuesday is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius, few notches below the high of 37.7 degrees Celsius recorded Monday.

However, the relative humidity Tuesday morning was at a high of 100 percent2.

''Monsoon has arrived in Delhi, although after much delay. It was initially expected to hit here late June,'' an IMD official said.

The city has received 24.8 mm rainfall on Tuesday so far, he said.

In 2002, the monsoon had reached Delhi on July 19. This monsoon is the most-delayed in the city since then.

According to the standard operating procedure, the monsoon onset is declared on the basis of the rainfall reported in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, an IMD official earlier said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; Taiwan's Foxconn, TSMC ink $350 million COVID-19 vaccine deal and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021