EU climate blueprint pressures airlines to cut emissions

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-07-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 17:57 IST
Airlines must increase the use of alternative bio-based fuels and will lose a European tax exemption for aviation fuel while paying more for emissions under European Union proposals unveiled on Wednesday to tackle aviation's carbon footprint.

Taking aim at a sector deemed responsible globally for up to 3% of planet-warming emissions, the European Commission said aviation must do more to contribute to the EU's goal to cut economy-wide net emissions by 55% by 2030, from 1990 levels.

