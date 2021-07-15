Left Menu

New hurricane forms in the eastern Pacific, far off Mexico

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 15-07-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 18:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Hurricane Felicia has formed in the eastern Pacific, far off the coast of Mexico, but forecasters said Thursday it appeared to pose no threat to land.

The storm was centered about 730 miles (1,175 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula early Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

It was moving to the west at 12 mph (19 kph).

Forecasters said the storm was expected to continue gaining force over the coming day or so.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

