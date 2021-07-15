Left Menu

BMC to implement parking management plan on pilot basis in 3 wards

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 23:26 IST
BMC to implement parking management plan on pilot basis in 3 wards
A decentralised parking management plan will be implemented on a pilot basis in three of the 24 wards in Mumbai, the civic body said on Thursday.

According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release, the plan will be rolled out in D ward in South Mumbai, K-West in western suburbs and S ward in eastern suburbs on a pilot basis.

''The ward parking plan identifies and optimises the available parking spaces in the given wards,'' the release stated.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Mumbai Parking Authority officials and municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Thursday.

The plan recognises the need for parking requirements in the city and covers all types of vehicles and assigns available spaces for them, the release said.

The civic body said the initiative will be implemented through coordination between the local ward office and the traffic police.

''It will include meetings with different stakeholders, including commercial and residential consumers of the area. An application programme interface (API) will be created at the ward level as a pilot, for which three agencies have been engaged on a pro bono basis, to test its efficacy,'' the BMC said. PTI KK RSY RSY

