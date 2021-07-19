Left Menu

Light to moderate rain, overcast conditions likely in Pune till Thur: IMD

PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-07-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 22:50 IST
Light to moderate rain, overcast conditions likely in Pune till Thur: IMD
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Pune city may experience light to moderate rains and overcast conditions over the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

The city recorded 8.1 millimetres of rainfall till late Monday evening, it said.

''On Tuesday, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in and around Pune with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in the ghat areas. On Wednesday and Thursday, overcast conditions to prevail with likelihood of moderate rain,'' an IMD official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

