Inland Vessels Bill introduced in LS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 13:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bill to bring uniformity in application of law relating to inland waterways and navigation within the country was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Introducing the Inland Vessels Bill, 2021, newly appointed Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the bill seeks to provide safety of navigation, protection of life and cargo and prevention of pollution that may be caused.

''The Inland Vessels Bill will promote economical and safe transportation... bring uniformity in application of law relating to inland waterways and navigation within the country,'' he said.

The Bill also seeks to bring in transparency and accountability of administration of inland water transportation, strengthen procedures governing inland vessels their construction, survey, registration, manning and navigation.

Currently, 4,000 kms of inland waterways are operational in the country.

