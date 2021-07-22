DG BRO conducts last blast of Sela Tunnel's escape tube to facilitate its faster completion

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Director General Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhary on Thursday virtually conducted the last blast of escape tube of the under-construction Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh to facilitate its faster completion, the defence ministry said.

''This breakthrough (last blast) will facilitate faster completion of Sela Tunnel by undertaking simultaneous activities in two tubes i.e. a two-way tube of 1,555 meters and an escape tube of 980 meters, besides 8.8 kms of approach roads,'' it mentioned.

Advertisement

In January this year, the DG BRO had conducted the first blast of the escape tube during his visit on Army Day, the ministry said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of Sela Tunnel on February 9, 2019, to provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh through the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang Road. The construction of the tunnel started on April 1, 2019. ''The last blast of the escape tube of under-construction Sela Tunnel was conducted by Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhary through video conferencing from New Delhi on July 22, 2021,'' it said. On completion, Sela Tunnel will be the longest bi-lane road tunnel in the world at an altitude above 13,000 feet, the ministry stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)