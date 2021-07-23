Sweden happy to join the International Solar Alliance: Envoy

Leading European nation Sweden on Friday said it has ratified the framework agreement for the International Solar Alliance, an initiative of India aimed at promoting renewable energy and sustainable development.

Swedish Ambassador to India, Klas Molin, said Sweden is happy to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

He said Sweden hopes to bring its expertise and its experience in renewable energy and clean energy technologies to discussions in the ISA to contribute to meeting the challenges related to climate change.

''Sweden is happy to join the ISA. Prime Minister Löfven reiterated to Prime Minister Modi the need for enhanced global cooperation at their last meeting,'' Molin said. ''The creation and development of the ISA as an instrumental framework, in which India plays a leading role, is an important step in this direction,'' he added.

Sweden's ratification of the ISA came over four months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swedish premier Stefan Löfven held a virtual summit focusing on boosting cooperation in areas of innovation, technology, and climate change.

The Swedish embassy in India, in a statement, said that Sweden has ratified and deposited the framework agreement of the International Solar Alliance and its membership of the ISA entered into force on July 17.

The ISA has been conceived as an action-oriented, member-driven, collaborative platform to increase the availability of solar energy technologies to enhance energy security and sustainable development.

Director-General of ISA, Ajay Mathur, said he was delighted to welcome Sweden into ISA. ''This is the starting point of a strategic partnership between ISA and Sweden. I am sure we can achieve a sustainable, equitable, and more prosperous future for all through solar energy," he said.

The ties between India and Sweden are on an upswing in the last few years. In April 2018, Prime Minister Modi visited Stockholm during which both sides agreed to further deepen innovation partnership for a sustainable future.

It was a visit to Sweden by an Indian prime minister after nearly three decades.

