Water enters Bhimashankar temple

The `garbha gruha' (sanctum) of the Bhimashankar temple in the district was flooded following incessant rain, local police said on Friday.

Besides heavy rains, ongoing work by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) nearby also caused water-logging on Thursday morning but now the situation was normal, said inspector Satishkumar Gurav.

The origin of the Bhima river, a tributary of the Krishna, lies near the temple.

