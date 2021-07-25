Left Menu

Five dead as construction lift crashes in Mumbai's Worli area

Five persons were killed and another was injured on Saturday after the lift carrying them came crashing down at an under-construction building in Worli area of central Mumbai, police said.The incident took place at 5.45 pm at a construction site near Hanuman Gully, an official said.Police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, he said.Of the six persons who were injured in the incident, one was declared dead at KEM Hospital in Parel.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 00:06 IST
Five persons were killed and another was injured on Saturday after the lift carrying them came crashing down at an under-construction building in Worli area of central Mumbai, police said.

The incident took place at 5.45 pm at a construction site near Hanuman Gully, an official said.

Police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, he said.

Of the six persons who were injured in the incident, one was declared dead at KEM Hospital in Parel. Three others were declared brought dead at the civic-run Nair Hospital while another died during treatment, the official said. Police are conducting a probe in the incident, he added.

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, who represents the Worli assembly constituency, visited the accident spot after learning about the incident.

