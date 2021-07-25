Left Menu

Maha rain fury: Over 100 Thane civic staff sent to Mahad for relief work

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-07-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 17:26 IST
Maha rain fury: Over 100 Thane civic staff sent to Mahad for relief work
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 100 Thane Municipal Corporation staff have left for Mahad-Poladpur in Raigad district to help with solid waste management, water, and other issues post-Thursday's devastating landslide and flooding caused by incessant rains, a senior civic official said on Sunday.

TMC commissioner Vipin Sharma told reporters the group includes health staff to carry out surveys to detect COVID-19, dengue, leptospirosis, the outbreak of epidemics, and fever, and they are carrying 10,000 rapid antigen testing kits and sufficient stock of medicines.

The group also has conservancy staff, sanitary inspectors, 24 pumps, a 10,000-liter water tanker, and two trucks with mineral water, rations, blankets, etc, he said.

A team of veterinarians has also gone to the area in 10 minibusses, dumpers, and jeeps to carry out panchnama of animal carcasses and help in their disposal as per health norms, Sharma informed.

A Maharashtra government release on Sunday afternoon said Raigad accounted for 52 of the 113 deaths caused by landslides, flooding, and other rain-related incidents in some parts of the state over the past few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021