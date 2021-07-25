Several Guj areas see over 100mm rain in 12-hour period; wet spell to remain till Tue

Several parts of Gujarat received heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday, throwing normal life out of gear, with 12 talukas seeing over 100 millimetres of rains in a 12-hour period ending at 6pm, officials said.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said Lodhika taluka in Rajkot and Chhota Udepur taluka in the district of the same name received 180 millimetres of rainfall, followed by 161 mm in Kwant taluka in Chhota Udepur, 142 in Kalavad in Jamnagar, and 129 in Kaprada in Valsad.

It said areas in Botad, Dahod, Panchmahal, Vadodara, Aravalli and Gir Somnath districts also saw heavy rainfall during this period, adding that 197 out of the state's 251 talukas received rainfall.

Heavy downpour in Rajkot city caused waterlogging in low-lying areas, disrupting traffic and inconveniencing people, it added.

Officials said several causeways in the districts in Saurashtra and central Gujarat regions overflowed and dams saw heavy inflow of water due to rain in catchment areas, leading to many villages in the vicinity being put on alert.

As per the India Meteorological Department, rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is considered heavy, while that between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is classified as very heavy. The IMD's Ahmedabad centre on Sunday said the state was likely to experience an active wet spell till Tuesday morning, and warned fishermen to not venture into the Arabian off north and south Gujarat till July 29, as squally weather due to an active monsoon will cause winds with speeds of up to 60 kilometres per hour.

The IMD also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall till Tuesday morning in isolated places in some districts of north and south Gujarat as well as Saurashtra-Kutch.

Incidentally, Gujarat continues to be rain deficient so far this season, with only two out of 33 districts receiving normal rainfall. The state has so far in this season received 195.3 mm rainfall against normal rainfall of 319.2 mm, the IMD said.

