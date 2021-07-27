Haryana Deputy CM warns officials will be taken to task for any delay in road, building projects

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday warned the officials that if there is any delay in projects related to road and building construction then the top officers of the department shall be held responsible for the same.

If a project is delayed at the administrative level, the officers concerned will be held accountable and the cost will be deducted from their salaries, he said, according to a state government release.

Chautala reviewed 42 ongoing projects under the Public Works (Building and Roads) Department in the state.

Out of these, 18 projects are related to roads, underpasses, etc. and 24 projects are related to hospitals, sports, children's homes, buildings of departmental offices, etc.

Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Public Works (Building and Roads) Department, said the officers should get the file work done themselves by coordinating with each other and removing the bottlenecks so that the public can get the benefits of roads, bridges, hospitals and other government buildings on time.

During the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister said the officers themselves should visit the site to ensure the construction works are completed on time.

To stop the practice of revising the cost of various projects at the last minute, Chautala said if the cost of any project is expected to increase, then a report regarding the additional cost should be prepared as soon as half the project is completed.

While directing officials to complete the work of two-lane road overbridges under construction on NH-71 in Jind by October 31 this year, he said this would greatly benefit the people of that district. He sought answers from the officers and construction agencies on the delay in the construction work of ROBs being built on NH-21A in Pinjore.

