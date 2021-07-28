Three minor boys rescued by SDRF personnel in J-K's Samba

Three minor boys were rescued by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel on Wednesday after they were caught in a flash flood near swollen Basanter river in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. Most parts of the Jammu region have been receiving heavy rains for the past few days. With the prediction of more rains till July-end, authorities have already asked people living along water bodies and slide-prone areas to remain vigilant. The SDRF component swung into action after getting information that three boys, aged between seven and 13 years, from village Mananu Nud were trapped in flash floods adjoining river Basanter early this morning, the official said. He said the boys were evacuated to safety during an hour-long rescue operation. A Meteorological Department spokesperson said widespread intermittent rain is most likely to prevail across Jammu and Kashmir till July 30.

''Heavy to very heavy rain is possible at some places and may lead to flash floods, mudslide, landslide and waterlogging (in low lying areas). People are advised to remain alert as water level has risen in all rivers (owing to incessant rains),'' he said.

The spokesperson asked people not to venture on hilly, landslide and mudslide-prone areas.

