Left Menu

Three minor boys rescued by SDRF personnel in J-K's Samba

Three minor boys were rescued by State Disaster Response Force SDRF personnel on Wednesday after they were caught in a flash flood near swollen Basanter river in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. People are advised to remain alert as water level has risen in all rivers owing to incessant rains, he said.The spokesperson asked people not to venture on hilly, landslide and mudslide-prone areas.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-07-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 12:15 IST
Three minor boys rescued by SDRF personnel in J-K's Samba
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three minor boys were rescued by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel on Wednesday after they were caught in a flash flood near swollen Basanter river in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. Most parts of the Jammu region have been receiving heavy rains for the past few days. With the prediction of more rains till July-end, authorities have already asked people living along water bodies and slide-prone areas to remain vigilant. The SDRF component swung into action after getting information that three boys, aged between seven and 13 years, from village Mananu Nud were trapped in flash floods adjoining river Basanter early this morning, the official said. He said the boys were evacuated to safety during an hour-long rescue operation. A Meteorological Department spokesperson said widespread intermittent rain is most likely to prevail across Jammu and Kashmir till July 30.

''Heavy to very heavy rain is possible at some places and may lead to flash floods, mudslide, landslide and waterlogging (in low lying areas). People are advised to remain alert as water level has risen in all rivers (owing to incessant rains),'' he said.

The spokesperson asked people not to venture on hilly, landslide and mudslide-prone areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
4
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021