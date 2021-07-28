Left Menu

Mini hydro power project damaged as two cloudbursts hit Kargil

Chairman and chief executive councillor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan said Sangra on Kargil-Zanskar road was the worst hit as the flash floods caused a lot of damage to the property, including the mini-hydro power project.

Two cloudbursts hit different areas of Kargil in the Union Territory of Ladakh, causing damage to a mini power project, nearly a dozen residential houses and standing crops, officials said on Wednesday. However, no loss of life was reported in the cloudbursts, which struck Sangra and Khangral on Tuesday evening, they said. Chairman and chief executive councillor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan said Sangra on Kargil-Zanskar road was the worst hit as the flash floods caused a lot of damage to the property, including the mini-hydro power project. ''We have a lot of property damage in the cloudburst at Sangra in Sanku sub-division. We have restored the electricity and water supply, while efforts are on to make the Kargil-Zanskar road traffic worthy,'' he told PTI. Khan said he along with a high-level team of officials are visiting the scene to take stock of the situation. ''We are hopeful of restoring the Kargil-Zanskar road by tomorrow (Thursday) evening,'' he said. A police official said nine residential houses and standing crops spread over several hectares of land suffered damages in the incident. He said some cattle also perished in the flash floods in Panighar village. Khan said another cloudburst hit Khangral village on the Srinagar-Leh national highway, causing damage to some houses and the standing crop. However, he said the 434-km highway is open for vehicular traffic. An official of the disaster management said the first cloudburst took place at village Khangral, about 60 km from Kargil on the Kargil-Leh national highway, while the second occurred at Sangra, about 40 km from Kargil in Sanku sub-division on Zanskar road.

