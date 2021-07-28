AAI conducted pre-feasibility study in June for greenfield airport in Puri: Govt

An Airports Authority of India (AAI) team last month conducted the pre-feasibility study of the identified site for a greenfield airport in Odisha's Puri, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, he said the government of Odisha has requested the Centre to set up an international airport at Puri. The AAI -- which owns and manages over 100 airports across the country -- works under the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Advertisement

''A multi-disciplinary team from AAI visited Puri, Odisha, between 17th and 18th June for conducting pre-feasibility study of the identified site for establishment of a greenfield airport,'' Singh stated.

''The final report from the team is being compiled,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)