AAI conducted pre-feasibility study in June for greenfield airport in Puri: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 16:28 IST
An Airports Authority of India (AAI) team last month conducted the pre-feasibility study of the identified site for a greenfield airport in Odisha's Puri, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, he said the government of Odisha has requested the Centre to set up an international airport at Puri. The AAI -- which owns and manages over 100 airports across the country -- works under the Civil Aviation Ministry.

''A multi-disciplinary team from AAI visited Puri, Odisha, between 17th and 18th June for conducting pre-feasibility study of the identified site for establishment of a greenfield airport,'' Singh stated.

''The final report from the team is being compiled,'' he added.

